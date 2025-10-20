Mini Police Cadets learn all about crime reduction
The session kicked off with an introduction to the ‘Ten Principles of Crime Reduction’, supported by an informative video.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Putting their learning into practice, the cadets headed out into North Frodingham to carry out a site survey of local properties.
"As they explored the area, they identified several potential security concerns, such as open windows, unlocked garden gates, and even an unattended vehicle left insecure.
“Eager to make a difference, the cadets shared their findings with residents and offered helpful tips on how to improve home and vehicle security.
"Their enthusiasm and awareness highlighted a growing understanding of community safety and the vital role everyone plays in preventing crime.”