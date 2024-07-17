Money raised brings comfort for cancer patients at local hospitals
More than 20 specialist recliner chairs have been delivered to cancer treatment centres in York and Scarborough thanks to over £40,000 of funding from York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.
York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity have been personally thanked by cancer patient Simon Mitchell who said the chairs had made his fortnightly appointments more comfortable.
“I can totally relax in them, they are very modern, cool, and relaxing. I am often here all day for treatment so to have these chairs are wonderful. I am grateful, it’s wonderful to have a comfy chair and would like to thank all those people who donated money to buy them.”
Simon, of South Duffield, near York, who is being treated for colon cancer, said he had been visiting Magnolia Centre since his treatment started after the pandemic.
Alex Campbell, Chemotherapy Sister, York and Scarborough Cancer Services, explained the new chairs had been the idea of her team who between them look after hundreds of cancer patients per week.
“The staff have received some lovely comments from patients who have appreciated the gesture of the chairs, they bring great comfort to them at a difficult stage of their treatment.”
Rachel Brook, Charity Manager, said: “We are incredibly proud to fund items that make a huge difference to patients who are receiving treatment. These new chairs will greatly enhance their comfort during what can be an extremely difficult time."
