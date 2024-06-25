Moneyweb Limited Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Charity Ball, Raising £41,672 for Saint Catherine's

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moneyweb Limited is proud to announce the success of its 25th Anniversary Charity Ball, held on May 25, which raised a remarkable £41,672.99 for Saint Catherine's Hospice.

The funds will fully support the refurbishment of the family and carer room, a space where families and carers can find respite from the demands of end-of-life care. Additionally, the money will help to establish a new Occupational Therapist position to extend care services into the community via Saint Catherine's new mobile hubs.

Paul Robinson, Director of Moneyweb Limited, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our 25th Anniversary Charity Ball. We initially aimed to raise £25,000, and to have surpassed that with a total of £41,672.99 is truly amazing. This incredible support will not only allow for the refurbishment of the family and carer room at Saint Catherine's Hospice but will also fund the expansion of their services into the communities they serve. We’re excited to witness the positive impact these contributions will bring.”

The evening was a resounding success, thanks to the generous attendance and support from various quarters. We extend our thanks to all who attended and to our event sponsors: Pacific Asset Management, Wilfred Scruton Ltd, LGT Wealth Management, Harsh Ltd, Penfold, Octopus Investments, The Wold Top Brewery, Cedarbarn Farm Shop, and Icordex Ltd.

Paul Robinson, Victoria Milner and Sasha Owen Present Cheque to Nurses Sam Gibbs and Rachel Atkinson

We also wish to acknowledge and thank those who donated prizes for the live auction, raffle, and online auction. Your contributions were essential in achieving our fundraising total.

Saint Catherine's Hospice provides essential services across 1,600 square miles of North and East Yorkshire. The newly funded Occupational Therapist position will be pivotal in bringing care to more community members, enhancing the support provided by the hospice through their new mobile hubs.