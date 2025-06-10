As well as the fabulous acts on stage at Bridlington Spa, other areas have been created for visitors

Organisers of this Year’s Bridlington Pride have released more details about the entertainment on offer at the event.

There will be 15 acts to keep the crowds enthralled, including three Drag Race UK stars and one of the most iconic British drag artists, star of stage and screen ‘Anna Phylactic’.

Drag Queen Icon Danny Beard is the headliner for Bridlington Pride’s Cabaret Extravaganza on Friday, July 5 at Bridlington Spa Theatre.

Go to www.facebook.com/BridlingtonPride to discover the full line-up of acts at the Pride event on Saturday, July 6.

As well as the fabulous acts on stage at Bridlington Spa, there are other areas that have been created for visitors, including:

•The Health & Wellbeing Room – run and sponsored by Public Health at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, with different services and organisations in the area showing what is available and accessible in Bridlington and the surrounding areas.

•The Serenity Room – sponsored by Salon Prisma (a safe space for the LGBTQ+ and neurodivergent community in Bridlington). This area offers a quiet, low-lit space, with mindfulness activities, which will provide a chill out area for anyone with neurodivergent sensitivities.

•The Children's Room – run and sponsored by Haven, will provide activities for children throughout the afternoon.

•The Community Room – a new space this year and will provide a gateway to our local food banks, for those in need, but might not know about how much help is available.

A spokesperson said: “We’re asking that everyone bring something to donate to the food banks and for every item, we're giving a raffle ticket for prizes which will be drawn towards the end of the day. Items for the food banks should include dry stored items.”

There’s still chance to book a stall or join the parade ahead of the main attraction.

Donna Walker, co-Chairperson, said: “We are putting a shout out for anyone wanting to be a part of the parade. It is only our third year and it's shaping up to be the biggest yet. Please email Stacey at [email protected] for more info.

"We’re also looking for more stalls to join us, so if you would like to know more, please email Sarah at [email protected].”