New heating apprenticeship funding boosts career opportunities for school leavers in Scarborough

School leavers in Scarborough are being urged to explore a career in the heating industry after the announcement of new apprenticeship funding to tackle the skills shortage in the sector.

It follows research which reveals there has been a 41% decline in the number of new apprenticeship starts for people under the age of 19 since 2017. As a result, businesses in the heating trade are struggling to recruit with a third saying the lack of available staff is the biggest barrier to installing new heating systems such as heat pumps.

The Low Carbon Heating Technician Apprenticeship (LCHTA) was chosen by the heating industry to mark King Charles III’s Coronation as one of the apprenticeships that can help tackle the climate emergency. The new funding will provide grants for apprentices, employers and training providers.

In most cases, the training provision on the apprenticeship will be 95% to 100% funded. For heating businesses paying the apprenticeship levy, training will be 100% funded. For non-levy payers, up to 95% of training costs can still be funded.

OFTEC candidate in training

LCHTA will be available for students from the start of the new academic year in September. It is hoped it will equip a new generation of heating technicians with the skills needed to design and install low carbon heating technologies which are key to tackling climate change.

The apprenticeship has been allocated one of the highest funding bands by the Department for Education and training providers will receive up to £22,000 for every apprentice.

The funding boost has been welcomed by the trade association OFTEC which runs a registration scheme and training courses for technicians working in the heating sector.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: “We welcome this new apprenticeship funding which will provide more opportunities for school leavers to embark on a career in the heating industry. From earning while you learn, meeting different people every day to developing in demand practical skills, there are so many benefits to working as a heating technician.

“You will also be making a real difference by ensuring people have safe heating systems in their home. It’s a great time to enter the industry as there is huge demand for technicians with the need to transition onto greener technologies over the coming years. You will have a central role in making this happen and help the UK play its part in tackling climate change.”

In a further boost to accelerate the uptake of apprenticeships in the heating industry, OFTEC is offering a free one year registration to apprentices for its competent person scheme. By being registered with a competent person scheme, which were introduced by the government, a heating technician demonstrates they meet the required technical standards to undertake work safely. Technicians can also self-certify that their work complies with building regulations.

Malcolm added: “Apprenticeships deliver huge opportunities for both students and employees which is why we are offering apprentices who work for an OFTEC registered business their own free registration for the first year. It’s important consumers can identify trusted installers to ensure they receive the best service and being part of a competent person scheme provides that reassurance.”

For more information visit: https://www.oftec.org/technicians/technician-hub.