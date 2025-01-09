New National Women's Register Group starting in Filey this month
Why Join the Filey & District NWR?
-Stimulating Conversations: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.New Friendships: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.
-Social Events: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.
-National Online Activities – our national network means that you can also meet women across the UK and join in a range of online activities including virtual coffee mornings, book clubs, fitness and art classes.
Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Head of Operations for NWR, said:“We are so excited to bring an NWR group to Filey. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views. NWR has been connecting women for over 60 years and are now focused on creating personal connections in a digital world”
How to Get Involved
Women interested in joining the Filey & District NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Filey & District page of the NWR website to be added to the contact list. You will then be the first to hear about details of the first meeting and events. https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/filey-district/
NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting +55 years women for conversation, exercise, and social events. Our meetings start with an icebreaker topic to help conversation flow – sometimes random and fun, sometimes more serious and topical. There is never any need to participate if you’re feeling shy – just come and hang out with us in a relaxed social setting.
With groups across the UK, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting. We also have a thriving online community - offering a weekly exercise class, online discussion groups book clubs, and expert speakers, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.
For more information, visit nwr.org.uk