New National Women's Register Group starting in Filey this month

National Women's Register NWR are planning a new group in Filey. With our first meeting on 13 January at 1pm the group will give local women an opportunity to connect, engage in meaningful discussions, and form lasting friendships.

Why Join the Filey & District NWR?

-Stimulating Conversations: Engage in lively discussions on various subjects, from current events to personal passions.New Friendships: Build lasting relationships with local women who share your interests and values.

NWR Foodie Festival

-Social Events: Enjoy a range of activities beyond regular meetings, including outings, speaker events, and more.

-National Online Activities – our national network means that you can also meet women across the UK and join in a range of online activities including virtual coffee mornings, book clubs, fitness and art classes.

Speaking on the launch, Claire Kendrick, Head of Operations for NWR, said:“We are so excited to bring an NWR group to Filey. This group will be a fantastic way for women to meet new friends and participate in vibrant, thoughtful discussions. It’s all about creating a welcoming, supportive space for women to express themselves and share their views. NWR has been connecting women for over 60 years and are now focused on creating personal connections in a digital world”

How to Get Involved

Women interested in joining the Filey & District NWR group are encouraged to complete the contact form on the Filey & District page of the NWR website to be added to the contact list. You will then be the first to hear about details of the first meeting and events. https://nwr.org.uk/network/groups/filey-district/

NWR is a national membership charity that combats social isolation by connecting +55 years women for conversation, exercise, and social events. Our meetings start with an icebreaker topic to help conversation flow – sometimes random and fun, sometimes more serious and topical. There is never any need to participate if you’re feeling shy – just come and hang out with us in a relaxed social setting.

With groups across the UK, NWR offers a platform for women to discuss a wide range of topics—from current affairs and the arts to travel and lifestyle—within a friendly and supportive setting. We also have a thriving online community - offering a weekly exercise class, online discussion groups book clubs, and expert speakers, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

For more information, visit nwr.org.uk