New Scarborough care home getting ready to welcome residents

Cayton View Care Home is delighted to announce the handover of its brand new 66-bed residential and dementia care home in Scarborough from LNT Construction. Despite challenging weather conditions due to the home's elevated position, the project has been completed to the highest standard, and both teams are thrilled with the results.

The LNT team gave the Cayton View Care Home team an exclusive tour of the finished facility, and it was clear that the home has been thoughtfully designed with both residents and staff in mind. Featuring cutting-edge care technologies, the home is equipped with solar panels and a battery pack to store energy, alongside a ground source heat pump, making it eco-friendly and energy efficient.

Residents will enjoy a host of luxurious amenities, including a cinema, beauty salon, tea room, and garden room, offering them a variety of enriching activities. Every corner of the care home has been crafted to provide comfort and beauty, ensuring a safe, fun, and welcoming environment.

Cayton View looks forward to welcoming its first residents to its stunning new home, confident that it will provide the highest level of care and quality of life.

The new care home is Cromwell Care's second care home, and follows the success of its first, The Mayfield Care Home in Whitby, 18 months ago.

Cayton View is now open for viewings so if you or a loved one would like to look around then call the team today on 01723 413 262.