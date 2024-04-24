New sight loss support group opens in Bridlington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The support group, run by leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, meets in person on the fourth Friday every other month at Bridlington Community Hub, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington, YO15 2DS.

The group, which is a chance for social interaction with local people, meets between 10.30am - 12pm on Friday, 26 April, and thereafter on 28 June, 23 August, 25 October, and 6 December in 2024.

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Macular Society support group members attend their local support group for friendship and advice

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Vicky Thompson, regional manager for Yorkshire & NE Lincolnshire at the Macular Society, said: “I’m really proud and excited with the launch of this new group for people living in and around the area of Bridlington. I know from experience of our other support groups in the country, that people who have been diagnosed with a sight loss condition do rely on them for socialising and support.

“The local group is not only welcome to new members who have been diagnosed with macular disease, but also their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

For more information about the Bridlington Macular Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next group meeting, please contact Vicky Thompson on 07376398916 or email [email protected]

Anyone in the Yorkshire area unable to attend their local support group in person can join a monthly telephone support group, held every second Tuesday between 2-3pm. Call the Macular Society groups admin team on 01264 560 259 to find out more.