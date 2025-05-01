North East marine insurer makes ‘significant’ donation to protect North Yorkshire lobster population
Based in the harbour of the North Yorkshire town, the Whitby Lobster Hatchery helps protect and maintain the ocean’s lobster population by releasing baby lobsters into the sea, protecting the long-term viability of fishing industry, which is also heavily involved in supporting the Hatchery.
Sunderland Marine, part of global marine insurer NorthStandard, chose to work with the Hatchery as part of their ongoing CSR activity to protect the communities and environments they work in.
The Sunderland Marine donation will help in supporting the release of 1,000 lobsters back into the ocean. The Hatchery is on course for their most successful season since launching two years ago.
James Simison, Head of Aquaculture at Sunderland Marine said: “It’s really important for Sunderland Marine to support the communities and the industries that we work in – without initiatives like this, we might not have a lobster fishing industry in the future.
“You can see the passion and the enthusiasm for the work that the Hatchery is doing. I’m really proud that Sunderland Marine is supporting the release of so many young lobsters into the wild, and that we can play a part in helping protect the fishing industry today and tomorrow.
Joe Redfern, General Manager of the Whitby Lobster Hatchery said: “We’re super grateful for the generous donation from Sunderland Marine, it’s really important that people get behind our project because as a charity, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without donations like the one from Sunderland Marine. It helps us to continue the work we’re doing and release these lobsters back into the sea.”