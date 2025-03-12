North Yorkshire farm shop team member is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge for charity
The Challenge is an event in which participants attempt to climb the highest mountains of Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. Walkers climb each peak in turn and are driven from the foot of one mountain to the next. The three peaks are Ben Nevis (1,345 m of ascent), Scafell Pike (978 m) and Yr Wyddfa (formerly known as Snowdon, 1,085 m).
Eighteen year-old Nathan, a student at Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering, does not underestimate the challenge: “It’s going to be tough to complete the challenge within the 24-hour time limit, especially as we can’t control the road conditions between each mountain, but we’re a determined, resilient group and we have trained hard so that we can raise as much money as possible for Andy’s Man Club.
“Over the last two years, I have raised over £1,200 by doing ‘Movember’ in support of men’s general health issues. That led me to research men’s mental health statistics, and I was alarmed by the prevalence and the growing number of young men who are experiencing mental health challenges, especially in rural areas like ours. Andy’s Man Club is a free men’s suicide prevention charity that relies on donations to support its growing network, and I want to do my bit to help fund this fantastic service.
“We’d love to hear from anyone who might be able help us with driving and logistics. Please call me on 07377 615522 to find out more.”
Mr Brown is already halfway to his £2,000 target. Please follow the link to support the fundraising challenge: https://bit.ly/NathanAMC