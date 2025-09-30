North Yorkshire magistrate wants others to consider volunteering for a vital justice role to give back to community

A veteran tennis professional’s career may have ended many years ago, but she now ‘serves’ on a different kind of court as a magistrate, and wants more people to volunteer to help deliver justice in Yorkshire.

No legal qualifications, degree or experience is required to be a magistrate. Volunteers will be given thorough training as well as ongoing support to help make decisions on cases in criminal or family court. Magistrates work closely in groups of three with a legal adviser, who offers guidance on the law.

Gayle Audley, 57, played top-level tennis in her younger days, and even competed against former BBC TV presenter, Sue Barker. Gayle has been a magistrate for two years and works as a legal auditor, but still coaches tennis and represents Yorkshire in their over-55s team. She says:

“I decided to sign up as a magistrate because I wanted to give something back to the justice system.

Gayle being sworn in as a magistrate.

"You want your own community to be safe and to play your part. The training has been excellent. The whole experience has really helped to make me a more rounded person. It’s really rewarding.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and being able to volunteer at least 13 days a year, plus training. You learn about the local issues in the community and come across people who may have come from completely different backgrounds to you, so you learn a lot about other people and your area.”

Gayle serves predominantly in the criminal courts of North Yorkshire in York, Harrogate, Skipton and Scarborough, and manages to fit one day every three weeks around her work schedule. She adds: “It’s a great privilege to be entrusted to deliver justice in your community – I'd highly recommend it to people who want to play a part in what is a core role in our judicial system.

"I'm still fairly new to it and have been through some big life events since I started volunteering, including having cancer which certainly brought things into sharp focus, but this feels like I’m making a difference. Life’s too short and I don't want to have any regrets about not doing something.

Gayle 'rings the bell' after completing her cancer treatment.

“Essentially, if you want to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should consider volunteering. All training, including legal advice with support from a legal adviser and other members of the panel, is provided.”

From teachers to electricians, to stay-at-home parents, anyone aged between 18 and 74 who can commit to at least 13 days a year, plus training for at least five years is encouraged to come forward and apply to become a magistrate.

The Judiciary of England and Wales, and The Ministry of Justice, is aiming to boost numbers by recruiting 2,000 new magistrates across England and Wales by March 2026.

The voluntary role offers various transferable skills such as critical thinking, decision-making and time management, and helps to reduce the court backlog.

Gayle enjoying the Wimbledon finals with her son.

Minister Sackman, Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services, said: “The work that magistrates do is vital. Over 90% of all criminal court cases are heard by these local volunteers. You will see fascinating cases and bring your professional experience and good judgment to deliver swifter justice for victims.

“I can think of few better ways to give back to your local community than becoming a magistrate. There is no one size fits all type of magistrate. We’re looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to help build safer and more secure communities.”

Mark Beattie JP, National Chair of the Magistrates’ Association, said: “Magistrates are volunteers and are integral to our justice system, hearing more than 90 per cent of all criminal cases in adult and youth courts, as well as many of the cases in the family courts. The work that they do is vital, not only to the smooth running of justice, but also to delivering justice – supporting communities in which they live.

“Our members also tell us that volunteering is incredibly rewarding too, and, as the only independent voice of magistrates in England and Wales, we at the Magistrates’ Association fully support this drive to encourage more people of all ages to apply to become magistrates.”

Interested? Register your interest and for more information at Magistrates Recruitment - Volunteer as a magistrate.

You can find and visit any court you like for your criminal court observations and see opening hours and contact details here: www.find-court-tribunal.service.gov.uk.

As family court cases are heard in private, you can look at our family division of the magistrates court research resources.