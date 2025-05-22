Nunnington Hall all set for a half-term fete and an exciting day of nature

This May half-term sees Fun at the Fete arrive at Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley.

Visitors will be transported to the fun of a village fete at the National Trust property with themed games throughout the gardens. Families can work their way around and compete against each other in classics such as hoopla, tin can alley, stilt walking, plus many more.

For children who prefer a more relaxed day out, there is a creative hub set up in the cutting garden for drawing and painting, while inside the house there is a new craft available with children able to create their own mini maypole wand to take home with them.

Then, on Saturday 31 May, the week is rounded off by Nunnington Hall hosting the hugely popular annual family event, Nature at Nunnington, with a full day of outdoor activities planned.

Spring is a great time to get closer to nature and the event takes place on the lawn and riverbank, where visitors can enjoy nature inspired activities and crafts, including bug hunting, runner bean planting and bird spotting. There are also garden and river tour talks run by Nunnington’s experienced gardeners.

Organisations such as the Malton Beekeepers Association, North York Rotters and Lion Learners will be attending, as well as some amazing creatures, including snakes, spiders and giant land snails!

Rebecca Marrs, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Nunnington Hall, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to Nature at Nunnington to get hands on with nature. From bug hunting to exploring what lives in the River Rye, which runs through the property, we have some fun activities to help kids kickstart their nature adventure. We'll also be joined by educational team ‘Lion Learners’, who will be visiting to ask one very important question – will anyone be brave enough to hold a scary beast?

Visitors throughout half-term will also be able to get a first look at our newly redesigned Iris Garden. The garden, which is one of the few historical gardens remaining at Nunnington, has undergone a stunning transformation. It’s now a tranquil space in which to sit, reflect and be at one with nature.”

Nunnington Hall and gardens, including the tearoom and tea garden, are open daily during half-term until Sunday 1 June, from 10.30am until 5pm with last entry at 4pm. For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall

Normal property admission applies; adult £12, child £6 and family ticket £30. Free admission for National Trust members and under fives. No booking is required.

