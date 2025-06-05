Official opening of Veterans Hub by Scarborough Mayor

Scarborough Mayor, Thomas Murray, will be officially opening our new Armed Forces Community & Veterans Hub, at the start of Scarborough’s Armed Forces week at 1400 hours on Monday, 23 June 2025.

The Mayor will meet the Chair of the Hub’s Steering Committee, Counsellor Kevin Foster (the Armed Forces Champion for North Yorkshire), along with representatives of partner organisations, donors, veterans and volunteer Ambassadors.

This new initiative is hosted by Age UK North Yorkshire Coast & Moors and sponsored by the Veterans’ Foundation. It is the only dedicated site in the region that provides a one-stop-shop to meet the needs of members of the Armed Forces Community.

By joining forces with other groups and organisations in North Yorkshire, the Armed Forces Community & Veterans Hub are able to ensure that the thousands of serving and former members of the UK Armed Forces and their families, plus the increasing number of Ukrainian veterans and families living in the region, receive the support they want and deserve.

The Armed Forces Community & Veterans Hub is on duty on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 4pm hours offering the following services:

Information & Support : Together with partner organisations offering drop-in services to provide information; signposting and navigation to Armed Forces and Civilian services

: Together with partner organisations offering drop-in services to provide information; signposting and navigation to Armed Forces and Civilian services Social Activities & Friendship : Delivering social events and outings and a Buddying service for lonely and isolated veterans

: Delivering social events and outings and a Buddying service for lonely and isolated veterans Training Services: Providing free talks and fee-paying training services for community groups, charities and organisations that seek to improve how they support members of the Armed Forces Community

The Armed Forces Community & Veterans Hub, 2b Royal Avenue, Scarborough. YO11 2LT