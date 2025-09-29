Open day planned at new Manor Park Care Home in Malton

Manor Park Care Home in Malton is inviting the public to an open day, offering a first look inside the new development ahead of its official opening later this year.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 7, from 10.30am until 3pm, and is open to everyone in the local community. It is an opportunity for families considering care for a loved one, people interested in finding out more about the new home, local residents curious to see what is happening in their town, and those who may be interested in working at the home once it opens.

Visitors will be able to view the sales and marketing suite, join guided tours of the home, and meet members of the care team who will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments will be available throughout the day, and no booking is required.

Due to open officially in October 2025, Manor Park will provide residential and residential dementia care. The home will feature 80 en-suite bedrooms, stylish shared spaces, and landscaped gardens, designed to create a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment.

Manor Park care home

Laura Clegg, Home Manager at Manor Park, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to the community ahead of our official opening later this year. The open day is an opportunity for people to come and see the home, meet the team, and find out more about what we will offer.

"Whether you are looking for care now or in the future, interested in joining our team, or simply want to see what is happening in Malton, we would love to welcome you.”

The care home, part of Sandstone Care Group, will also be working with local organisations to build strong community links and enrich the lives of residents.