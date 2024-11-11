Opticians light up school's firework extravaganza with hi-vis vests for safety awareness

Earlier this month, Thornton Dale Primary School hosted its Firework Extravaganza where 50 hi-vis vests were thoughtfully donated by Specsavers Malton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this month, Thornton Dale Primary School hosted its Firework Extravaganza where 50 hi-vis vests were thoughtfully donated by Specsavers Malton.

The event not only lit up the sky but also highlighted the importance of road and firework safety, especially as the winter nights grow darker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation ensured that all children attending the firework display were easily seen while the festivities were taking place.

Rachel Patience, Assistant Manager at Specsavers Malton attended Thornton Dale Primary School's firework night to provide pupils with hi-vis jackets and safety information

While handing out the vests, the optical team took their time to chat with parents and children about the importance of firework safety, from staying far away from bonfires to protect their eyes, wearing ear protection, how to handle sparklers, and to always follow adult supervision.

By providing these bright vests, Specsavers Malton aims to keep the pupils safe and make sure they are visible to drivers during their walks to and from school, especially as the days get darker and with Road Safety Week (17 – 23 November) taking place this month.

Alice Lishman, teacher at Thornton Dale Primary School, says: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the team at Specsavers Malton for generously providing our pupils with hi-vis vests, which will be invaluable as the nights grow darker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Parents and children alike were thrilled to receive them, and the timing couldn’t have been better with our Firework Extravaganza taking place. The vests not only enhanced the children’s visibility during the event, making it a safer and more memorable experience for everyone, but they also helped reinforce the important firework safety tips shared by the team which helped our children understand why being visible is important, providing everyone with peace of mind.

‘The vests will continue to be used throughout the school year, whether it’s on village walks or school trips, ensuring our pupils are always seen and safe.’

Rachel Patience, assistant manager at Specsavers Malton, says: ‘We were delighted to support Thornton Dale Primary School’s fantastic firework extravaganza and thank them for allowing us to join in with the wonderful evening.

‘It was great to chat with parents about the importance of firework and road safety, especially at this time of year when the days are getting shorter and darker. We hope the hi-vis vests will help keep the kids safe and visible as they go to and from school this winter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details on eye tests, and the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Malton, head to: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/malton or call on: 01653 692 784.