Opticians to host out of hours clinics for people with hypersensitivity

The team at Specsavers Malton are hosting the clinics on the 7th and 17th November to provide people who experience sensory overload and hypersensitivities a space where they can feel calm

An opticians is set to host out-of-hours clinics this November for individuals with hypersensitivities to have their eyes tested in a calm and supportive environment.

The colleagues at the Specsavers store on Castlegate will provide their usual service of eye tests and OCT scans from 5:15pm to 7pm on Friday 7th and Monday 17th November in a quieter setting, allowing visitors to feel comfortable to chat with the opticians – this follows their successful clinic at the end of October.

Team members wanted to organise these thoughtful clinics to provide people who experience sensory overload and hypersensitivities a space where they can feel calm, especially since appointments, particularly healthcare-focused ones, are often stressful environments for people on the neurodiversity spectrum.

Each session will include a selection of sensory toys, such as fidget poppers, twisty bands, and squeeze balls, allowing customers to use them to relax and ease any anxiety during their appointment.

Rachel Patience, assistant manager at Specsavers Malton, says: ‘On behalf of the team, we’re excited to welcome the community to our second after-hours clinic, specially designed for people with sensory sensitivities in mind.

‘We understand that healthcare settings can sometimes be stressful and overwhelming, making communication challenging, especially for those struggling with sensory overload or neurodiverse conditions. That’s why we decided to create an alternative space where people can feel more comfortable and calmer.

‘We want Specsavers to be an environment where visitors find it easy to share any concerns, easing the usual pressure of a typical visit. I truly enjoyed hosting our October session; it was wonderful to get to know our customers better, provide the care they deserve, and help them become more familiar with our store - making future visits more comfortable. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers again in November.’

Anyone who wishes to attend one of the clinics at Specsavers Malton can book via the store directly on 01653 692 784.