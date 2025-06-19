People with learning disabilities take leading role in new NHS film launched this week

A pioneering project to stop the over-medication of people with a learning disability or autism in North Yorkshire has been captured on camera to help others nationwide.

Work on filming the benefits of the award-winning STOMP scheme - which challenges “inappropriate or over-prescribing of antipsychotic medicine” - started earlier this year.

The three-part film, which has been co-created by patients, staff from Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, pharmacists and Skills for People, was launched this week and will be made available across the NHS.

A close-up pic of Anne-Marie.

"I had a medication review that changed my life," said Stockton patient Anne-Marie. "The help I got made me feel happier in myself and feel better about the future."

Anne Marie, 36, spent years on medication which "made life dull and boring". Now life is far better for her - and she has taken a leading role in the film to help spread the word on STOMP.

"Being part of STOMP has been brilliant. I love being able to use my voice to help others. STOMP has really helped me, and I hope the film will now help others as well," she said.

Public Health England estimates up to 35,000 adults with a learning disability, autism or both are taking prescribed antipsychotics daily without a diagnosis of serious mental illness.

Some of the people involved in the film, including Anne-Marie. This was taken during filming.

Long-term use of these drugs can lead to health issues, sedation and even premature death - so STOMP works with pharmacists to review and reduce medication, when safe to do so.

“STOMP is amazing. We are so passionate about it," said Trust primary care liaison nurse Claire Donnelly, who helped pioneer the project with advanced nurse Sue Sargeant.

"A lot of people are prescribed medication. Our role is to make sure it is the right one, at the lowest possible dose for the shortest time. We hope the film will raise awareness of this."

The new STOMP videos include information on the importance of medicine reviews, as well as a step-by-step guide on what to expect while taking part in the project.

The launch of the STOMP film this week – with Barry and Anne-Marie at the front, holding little Oscars for their work on the film.

The films are to be sent to pharmacists across the UK, to help spread the message about STOMP. They are also to be used as an educational tool for NHS medical staff nationwide.

"We've really embraced STOMP and taken a pioneering approach," said Sue, who works with Claire on the Durham Tees Valley adults with learning disabilities physical health team.

"This is a fully co-created project, with patient voice at the heart of it. It's all about improving quality of life, and people are often surprised at how much better they feel.

"This is not just about medication; it's about improving the quality of life for people. We have seen many changes for the better since the launch of STOMP."

Hundreds of people across Durham and Teesside have so far undergone reviews as part of STOMP, with many seeing positive changes in their lives due to dosage reductions.

Pharmacist Keavney Houghton, who appears in the film, said: "We are aiming for a gold standard in medicine reviews. We want to support patients and give them a voice.

"I'm hoping that the films will help spread the message about STOMP, and the benefits a medicine review can bring. This is a really amazing project to be involved in."

STOMP has won several awards since its launch a year ago - including the Learning Disability Nurse of the Year award at the British Nursing Journal Awards this year.

Barry, 50, a patient from Redcar who helps to narrate the new films, said: "I'm very proud to be part of this. I hope it helps people to learn that they have choices in their medication."

The three STOMP films are to be embedded on the Trust’s website, and can be shared with anyone who may benefit from knowing more about STOMP.