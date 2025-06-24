Pet owners encouraged to add ‘What 3 Words’ to their dogs’ microchips
By law, all dogs in the UK must have registered microchipped implanted by the time they’re eight weeks old, and residents can ask their vets to implant microchips if they do not have one already.
Vets may charge a fee, while some rescues or charities offer schemes or events where dogs can be microchipped for no cost or at a discounted price.
Microchips are essential to ensuring that the East Riding of Yorkshire Council dog warden team can reunite lost dogs with their owners.
In addition, residents can add ‘What 3 Words’, to their dogs’ microchip information. ‘What 3 Words’ provides a randomly assigned three-word address that corelates to a 3m by 3m square anywhere on earth. This may help in very rural locations, where it may be difficult for the East Riding dog warden team to find an address.
Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire cabinet member for communities and public protection said “It’s vital to keep dogs safe, and to ensure that they can be returned to their owners if lost. We urge all dog owners to be responsible and fulfil their legal obligations, by ensuring that their pets are microchipped.”
