Pet owners encouraged to add ‘What 3 Words’ to their dogs’ microchips

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 10:59 BST
Dog wardens can reunite lost dogs with their owners via microchips.placeholder image
Dog wardens can reunite lost dogs with their owners via microchips.
East Yorkshire residents are being reminded to ensure that their dogs have registered microchips, and have also been informed that they can add ‘what 3 words’ to their dogs registered address.

By law, all dogs in the UK must have registered microchipped implanted by the time they’re eight weeks old, and residents can ask their vets to implant microchips if they do not have one already.

Vets may charge a fee, while some rescues or charities offer schemes or events where dogs can be microchipped for no cost or at a discounted price.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Microchips are essential to ensuring that the East Riding of Yorkshire Council dog warden team can reunite lost dogs with their owners.

In addition, residents can add ‘What 3 Words’, to their dogs’ microchip information. ‘What 3 Words’ provides a randomly assigned three-word address that corelates to a 3m by 3m square anywhere on earth. This may help in very rural locations, where it may be difficult for the East Riding dog warden team to find an address.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire cabinet member for communities and public protection said “It’s vital to keep dogs safe, and to ensure that they can be returned to their owners if lost. We urge all dog owners to be responsible and fulfil their legal obligations, by ensuring that their pets are microchipped.”

Related topics:East YorkshireEast Riding of Yorkshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice