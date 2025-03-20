Pickering café shortlisted for family friendly dining award

The team at a North Yorkshire attraction is celebrating after its café reached the final of the Yorkshire Tots to Teens Awards 2025.

Pickering’s Cedarbarn has been shortlisted in the Best Café or Restaurant category of the annual awards that champion family-friendly businesses throughout Yorkshire.

Cedarbarn co-founder, Mandy Avison said: “Families are at the heart of everything we do at Cedarbarn and we pride ourselves on offering exceptional family-friendly experiences, whether it’s in the Café, on the miniature railway or during our events. We’re very grateful to the families who have voted for us and earned us a place in the final.”

Cedarbarn faces competition from Olive & Fig in Otley and The Little Calf in Ilkley. The winner will be decided by a public vote that closes on 30th March. Follow the link to vote: https://yorkshiretots.com/yorkshire-tots-to-teens-parents-choice-awards/.

Members of the kitchen team at Cedarbarn Cafe in Pickering

The Yorkshire Tots to Teens Awards, sponsored by Discover Ilkley and Yorkshire Tutors, celebrate the businesses that make family life in Yorkshire special. The competition attracted 700 nominations in the first round of voting.

Cedarbarn is located on Thornton Road and is home to a family-friendly café with a bespoke menu, a miniature railway and a free children’s playground.