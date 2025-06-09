Porsches on the Prom 25 rolled into town on Sunday (June 8). Photo courtesy of Ewan Cameron

Bridlington’s south side was transformed into a motoring showcase on Sunday, June 8 as Porsches on the Prom 25 rolled into town, bringing with it a jaw-dropping line-up of German engineering and a healthy dose of high octane excitement.

Organised by Porsche Club Great Britain’s Region 7, the event featured everything from pristine vintage Carreras to the latest high-performance 911s, with plenty of wonderful cars gleaming in the sun. Crowds of locals, tourists and petrolheads gathered to admire the display, chat with owners, and soak up the relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

But it wasn’t just about the cars.

This year’s event also raised funds for the RNLI, with donations collected on the day to support the lifesaving work of the Bridlington crew.

Against the backdrop of the North Sea, it was a fitting location to showcase the cars.

Porsches on the Prom has become a highlight of the summer calendar.