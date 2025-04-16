The Flamborough Flowerpot Festival takes place in June.

Once again POTTY Fever has gripped Flamborough – in garages, sheds and on kitchen worktops – residents have begun making their flower pot models.

The amazing creations will be displayed around the village in gardens, windows, shops and trees and fences as part of the Flamborough Flowerpot Festival.

Visitors will be able to find the models and to help them find every last one a Trail Map costing £2 will be on sale at the local shops and cafes.

A spokesperson said: “To help the local residents Team Potty has held free POTTY Workshops at the local WI Hall. For any residents who have missed them do not panic – Team Potty has planned two more events on Saturday, April 26 and Saturday, May 17, 10am to noon, at the WI Hall.

All models will be on a special map.

"It’s free fun for all the family and there will be lots of helpers on hand.

"Team Potty is also going to be holding workshops with the Flamborough Brownies and at Flamborough Primary School. Many of the children’s potty models will be on display in the windows of the local Co-op shop in June.”