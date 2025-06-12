Anglers are being urged to always plan ahead when fishing.

Northern Powergrid is partnering with the Angling Trust to help educate about the dangers of fishing near overhead power lines and cables – to make sure their next catch isn’t deadly.

The ‘Look Up It’s Live!’ campaign encourages anglers to ‘look up before they hook up’ when fishing near overhead power lines, cables and poles.

With power lines on wooden poles carrying voltages up to 132,000 volts, anglers are being urged to always plan ahead when fishing, and tackle safety before they set off.

The Angling Trust is a not-for-profit organisation representing anglers, clubs, fisheries, tackle shops and tackle manufacturers, and is recognised by the Government as the National Governing Body for angling in England. It provides a united front to protect, promote and develop fishing for all.

Safety advice includes

•Look Up It’s Live! Power lines on wooden poles carry voltages up to 132,000 volts.

•Carry your rod horizontally.

•Take a good look around you, behind you, and above you.

•Unpack, set up and pack your rod away at the water’s edge.

•Stay away from the electricity network and change your route to avoid power lines.

Jamie Cook, CEO of the Angling Trust, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Northern Powergrid.

“Their support and expertise has enhanced our ability to warn anglers of the dangers of fishing near powerlines.

“It's a simple message but a hugely important one.”

Gareth Pearson, Northern Powergrid’s director of health, safety and training, said: "High voltage currents can pass through almost all fishing rods and poles.

“If anglers do make contact with electricity, take leaping strides, move away from the area and ensure one foot is off the ground at all times.

“Warn others to stay away, maintain a five-metre clearance and call us on 105 for assistance. Always dial 999 if it’s a medical or fire emergency.”

To download an electronic version of Northern Powergrid’s free angling safety ‘Look Up It’s Live’ leaflet, visit www.northernpowergrid.com/safety.