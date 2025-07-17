Proudfoot, Cadbury and MADL team up to support Scarborough Sea Cadets with £1,000 Summer camp donation

Proudfoot Supermarkets have donated £1,000 to Scarborough Sea Cadets through Making a Difference Locally, in partnership with Cadbury.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will help fund the Sea Cadets’ annual Summer Camp, which offers 60 young people aged 10–18 the chance to build life skills, make friendships, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and supported environment.

This year’s camp will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend at North Yorkshire Water Park. The funding will be used to provide essential supplies including breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the cadets, helping to keep them fuelled throughout the weekend of adventure and team building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Scarborough Sea Cadets said: “Summer Camp is a highlight of the year for our cadets – a chance to learn, grow, and enjoy the great outdoors. The camp relies entirely on our incredible volunteers, and this generous donation will go directly towards providing meals and refreshments for everyone attending. We’re so grateful for the support, which ensures these valuable experiences continue.”

Proudfoot donate to Scarborough Sea Cadets.

Valerie Aston, Director of Proudfoot Supermarkets, said:“We are delighted to support Scarborough Sea Cadets, who do fantastic work with local young people. We hope the camp is a huge success and brings lasting memories to everyone involved.”

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, added:“This partnership with Cadbury celebrates the power of community. It’s wonderful to see how these donations are helping groups like Scarborough Sea Cadets offer something special to young people this summer.”