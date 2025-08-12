Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader.

The Do it For East Yorkshire (DIFEY) scheme, funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, is providing £150,000 for youth initiatives through its Our Place – Youth Fund provision.

This fund is designed to support community groups, charities, and youth projects throughout East Riding.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council are inviting applications from eligible organisations that have new or additional activity that focus on the aims of the fund, with grants available from Friday, August 8.

The Youth Fund forms part of the council’s youth agenda, which focuses on children and young people aged 10-19 years, care leavers up to 25 years, and those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Grants of between £1,500 and £5,000 per group are available, or up to £10,000 for small capital projects, for new or additional activity rather than activity that already exists. Organisations should be willing to work collaboratively in partnership with the council to deliver any funded projects.

The Youth Provision Fund is designed around the five pillars of youth work, which are to be educative, expressive, participative, inclusive, and empowering. These pillars are foundational to youth work and guide how youth workers build relationships, create learning opportunities, and support young people's development.

Constituted voluntary and community groups, registered charities, not-for-profit companies, community interest companies, youth groups and faith-based organisations are eligible to apply for funding.

Councillor Anne Handley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader, said, “We’re proud to support communities throughout the region, through our DIFEY programme.

"It’s great that this includes supporting and empowering young people, and we highly encourage interested organisations to contact the team and find out how they can get involved.”

More information and how to apply can be found at https://www.doitforeastyorkshire.co.uk/#community-grant