Realise helps boost East Yorkshire bus driver numbers

Bus services in East Yorkshire are returning to full capacity after a leading training provider stepped in to help bolster the number of drivers in the area through accelerated qualifications.

East Yorkshire Buses had to cut services in the region after struggling to recruit enough bus drivers, triggering complaints from the public.

However, services are now scaling back up after the operator appointed Realise to deliver on and off-road training to around 20 people over the course of three weeks.

East Yorkshire Buses also trained an equal number in-house, producing enough drivers to ease the staffing crisis.

Realise training bus

The 40 newly qualified drivers are now behind the wheel, transporting passengers on routes around Hull, York, East Riding and Scarborough.

Stuart Fillingham, Commercial Director at East Yorkshire Buses, said: “We were faced with a very difficult situation. Recruitment was flatlining and we were forced to cut services based on forecasts.

“I had to issue an open letter to the public, which triggered a flood of backlash online.

“We adopted a new approach and appointed Realise to train the people who wanted to work here.

East Yorkshire Buses

“The results have been fantastic and we're so pleased to be restoring services.

“We now plan to work with Realise on an apprenticeship programme to create a pipeline of skilled drivers enabling us to move forward and thrive.”

Realise partnered with East Yorkshire Buses on a three-month commercial contract.

Three instructors delivered comprehensive driver training five days a week, combining practical driving experience with classroom-based theory.

Paul Smith, Head of Transport Training Academy at Realise, said: “It's a pleasure to be working in partnership with East Yorkshire Buses, supporting their driver training and helping them to become more self-sufficient by reducing their reliance on agency staff.

“We're passionate about high-quality training that delivers results and it's great to see learners progressing at pace.

“This collaboration is a brilliant example of what can be achieved when training providers and operators work together to solve real workforce challenges.”

Paul Smith said he was hopeful of a long and fruitful relationship with East Yorkshire Buses.

Realise is one of the UK’s largest transport training providers, delivering Government-funded Route to Success courses in West Yorkshire, apprenticeships, a commercial offering, and the mandatory CPC training all bus drivers must complete to ensure their Driver Certificate of Professional Competence remains valid.