Remembering Christine Cox

On Monday 25th August the Scarborough Spa Orchestra celebrate the life of someone held special in the hearts and minds of all the many local people whom she touched with her kindness. Christine shared her passion for live music with well attended yearly concerts at Queen Street Methodist Church & gave support to other local music events. Her devotion to Max Jaffa's twenty seven years at the Spa led to her role in the successful public fight to save the Scarborough Spa for posterity. So it is entirely appropriate that our fine local orchestra perform two concerts in her memory at the Spa.

Christine was a well known and much loved Scarborian. She worked successfully in admin roles for local business and at the hospital were she was highly regarded by all. For years she ran a Theatre Group travelling to shows and various outings everywhere. The lovely coach trips she organised were amazing! More recently she got people out and about after Covid, stepping up her coach trip parties often at her own expense!

She was a life-long local campaigner and fund raiser, notably for the restoration of St. Mary's Church and for saving the Spa from possible demolition!

Her shop in Hanover Road was packed with collectables of all sorts as varied as the characters that used to gather there, for she was an uncritical and loyal friend to all whom she made feel individually special.

Christine's beloved 'shop of collectables'.

Among her many talents Christine was a talented and prolific artist, her distinctive Picassoesque style much sought after.

Christine sadly passed away unexpectedly last year leaving a gaping vacuum in our hearts. But for those of us fortunate enough to have known her the times spent with Christine were really the very best of times.

