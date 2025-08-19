In East Yorkshire, there has been a 106% rise in reports of beatings. Image courtesy of the RSPCA

Animal beatings are on the rise across East Yorkshire, animal welfare charity the RSPCA has revealed.

New figures from the charity show that 197 reports of animal beatings have occurred during the summer months since 2020.

The charity is highlighting these stark figures as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign. Instead of a time of sunshine and fun, for many animals, summer is when cruelty peaks.

In East Yorkshire, there has been a huge 106% rise in reports of beatings during the summer from 2020 to 2024 (30 vs 62) and 197 reports in total.

Across England and Wales, there has been a 105% rise in reports of beatings in summer over the last four years (1,613 for July/August 2020 to 3,304 in July/August 2024) with four beatings reported every hour, or one every 15 minutes the call line is open.

Ian Briggs, head of the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit, said: “These are really distressing and stark figures.

"One report of an animal being beaten every half an hour across the country is a horrible thought, but sadly this is the reality in summer when our cruelty line receives a beating report every 30 minutes.

"It isn’t clear why there has been such a dramatic increase in abuse against animals, but what is clear is that animals are suffering at the hands of people on a much bigger scale than many people realise.

“This is why our Summer Cruelty Campaign is so important to highlight that for thousands of animals, summer is a season of pain and suffering when cruelty peaks.

“As the RSPCA braces to help tackle animal cruelty, we need your help now more than ever to continue to rescue animals in desperate need of care.”

Go to tinyurl.com/y9t5dw2z to find out more about the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Campaign.