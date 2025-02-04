Residents at Beverley care home lend their ears to live music performance

Residents and guests at Lindum House care home in Beverley enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live music performance that took place at the home.

Local singers Kelly, Steve and Logan performed a medley of classic hits including Delilah, Kissing in the Back Row of the Movies and Penny Arcade.

Kelly is Lindum House, activities coordinator and really enjoys putting on a show for her residents. Steve her partner and son Logan, join her monthly to provide entertainment for the residents and staff at Lindum House.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as the band performed their finale song Sweet Caroline. The hospitality team at the home also provided a spread of sweet and savoury treats for guests to enjoy during the show.

General Manager, Jayne Clarke said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon singing along with our Kelly and her family. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Lindum House as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

One resident said: “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”

Lindum House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Lindum House provides residential care & nursing care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.