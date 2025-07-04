Residents are encouraged to have their say and help influence the future of Bridlington’s town centre.

Bridlington residents are being invited to give their opinions over new proposals for Queen Street and Prince Street.

The plans, put forward by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, would see more green areas created in the town centre, along with improved pedestrian crossings.

However, the proposal also includes reconfigured car parking bays, which could see some parking spaces may be removed to allow for more open space.

The new areas would be more flexible, and could be used for various events/markets, the council said.

The concept masterplan.

The feasibility study is also looking at all design options for Queen Street, including the removal of the public toilets to create more open space.

The survey follows a 2019 retail study identifying a lack of greenery and need of additional investment for King Street, Queen Street, Prince Street and Promenade.

The council is exploring ways to improve these public spaces, making them more accessible, attractive, and enjoyable for everyone.

A statement on the survey said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council has already invited residents, businesses, and visitors to have their say on potential improvements to King Street in Bridlington. We are now inviting your views on improvements to Queen Street, and Prince Street.

"We would like your feedback to make sure any changes reflect the views and needs of the community who use these streets most.”

Go to tinyurl.com/2s484nbx to fill in the survey, which takes around five minutes to complete.