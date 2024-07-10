Retirement community puts their best foot forward for mental health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff at a Scarborough retirement community have been stepping out together in support of MIND, the mental health charity.

Originally starting as part of their plans for Mental Health Awareness Week, people living and working at Sanctuary Supported Living’s Jazz Court in Eastfield have taken part in a sponsored walking relay to raise awareness and funds for the mental health charity.

One group at a time, residents and staff walked around the surrounding area, carrying a MIND-themed baton, which was decorated by the service’s in-house craft group. On their return, each group handed over the relay baton to the next team. Seventeen people took part in the relay, with some using walking aids or a wheelchair, and all completed their part of the challenge successfully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between all the participants, they walked a total of 10.2 miles, and also had support from a representative for their local MIND Scarborough, Whitby & Ryedale office, who took part in one leg of the relay.

Jazz Court residents and staff raised nearly £280 and donated it to their local MIND team.

Combined with further generous donations from staff, residents, family and friends, the service’s activities raised an amazing £278.05, with the total being handed over to Carl Maw, from MIND, at Jazz Court this week.

Tracey Potter, Customer Supporter at Jazz Court, said: “We are very proud to be able to hand over such a great sum after all our fundraising activities. Everyone has put so much effort in and people have been incredibly generous, enabling us to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health, and support a very worthy cause at the same time.

The tenants who took part are very passionate about mental health and wanted to do their bit to show support, even if they find physical activity difficult due to their age or health – we had one lady join us who is 93! We’ve worked with our local MIND team on several previous projects, so it was lovely to be able to support them again with our walking relay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad