“Come along and see the transformation for yourself, you’re going to love it!’’

Councillor Liam Dealtry, chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, cuts the ribbon at the reopening ceremony.

Bridlington Central Library has started a new chapter following a full refurbishment of its ground floor.

The transformation was made possible thanks to £250,000 in funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s Libraries Improvement Fund, alongside additional investment from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The result is a modern, welcoming, and versatile library that better serves the needs of residents and visitors alike.

Closed since Saturday, March 29, the library reopened to the public on Monday, July 14, unveiling a host of new features and improvements.

The ground floor has been completely remodelled to maximise space and functionality. Fresh décor, upgraded lighting, and modern shelving and furniture have created a bright, contemporary environment, while still preserving the library’s unique character.

One of the standout features is the relocated junior library, now situated at the rear of the building. It includes a vibrant sensory area designed to engage young minds, along with a bespoke pirate ship bookshelf that adds a playful touch for children and families.

A new dedicated space for community groups and events has also been introduced, enhanced by striking “living wall” panels that bring greenery indoors and help purify the air.

For those seeking a quiet place to study or work, new booths have been installed on both the ground and first floors. The first floor also houses a dedicated Health Zone, offering a more private space for health and wellbeing checks, including body composition scans.

Councillor Liam Dealtry, chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Following the refurbishment, visitors will discover a wide range of exciting new features at Bridlington Library.

“‘’From an interactive children’s area with sensory elements to a living wall that enhances air quality, there’s so much to explore. We’ve also introduced upgraded computer systems to streamline the borrowing process and improve the overall visitor experience.

“Come along and see the transformation for yourself, you’re going to love it!’’

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce the reopening of Bridlington Central Library.

‘’The library is more than just a place to borrow books, it’s a vibrant community hub where people of all ages can learn, connect, and be inspired. Whether you're looking for a quiet space to study, a fun activity for children, or access to digital resources and support, Bridlington Central Library has something for everyone.”

The funding will also be used to update Bridlington North Library which will be announced at a later date.