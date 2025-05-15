RNLI Lifeguards are now back patrolling key areas at Belvedere and Bridlington south beach.

"Whatever the weather, we’ll be there to offer friendly safety advice. “95% of the role is preventative but RNLI lifeguards are highly trained and are equipped to deal with everything from locating missing children and treating minor cuts and grazes through to performing major first-aid and lifesaving rescues. “We always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags. It’s great to see visitors enjoying the coast with the extra peace of mind of knowing that we are there should they need us.” Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire cabinet member for communities and public protection said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council is pleased to once again support the RNLI Lifeguard service across our busiest beaches — Bridlington North, Bridlington South, Wilsthorpe, Hornsea, and Withernsea. “The RNLI Lifeguards deliver an outstanding service, ensuring the safety of our visitors and providing essential water safety advice to the public. Their expertise and professionalism offer reassurance to those entering the water, reinforcing public confidence in beach safety. “This service plays a vital role in supporting our coastal tourism industry, which remains a cornerstone of the local economy.” Visit rnli.org/what-we-do/lifeguards-and-beaches for more information.