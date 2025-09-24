RNLI team starts search for Family Support Volunteer

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
Photo courtesy of the RNLI
The Bridlington RNLI team is on the lookout for a Family Support Volunteer. Photo courtesy of the RNLI
The Bridlington RNLI team is on the lookout for a Family Support Volunteer.

The RNLI Families Programme provides support to the families of operational lifeboat station volunteers, and in this important role the volunteer will support the families at Bridlington lifeboat station.

The successful candidate will make sure all families feel welcome and included, and will ensure that they are kept informed about the support that is available to them.

They would also gather ideas and feedback and share it with the wider Families Programme Team. An RNLI spokesperson said: “You will have the opportunity to use your excellent interpersonal skills when you meet RNLI volunteers, staff and their families.

"To carry out this role confidently you will need good communication skills and the ability to develop relationships of trust with volunteers and their families.

"You will also need an understanding of what it means to be a member of the lifeboat station community.”

Go to tinyurl.com/4cmzy9k8 to find out more about the volunteer role (deadline for applying is Sunday, October 19).

