The Bridlington RNLI team is on the lookout for a Family Support Volunteer. Photo courtesy of the RNLI

The Bridlington RNLI team is on the lookout for a Family Support Volunteer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI Families Programme provides support to the families of operational lifeboat station volunteers, and in this important role the volunteer will support the families at Bridlington lifeboat station.

The successful candidate will make sure all families feel welcome and included, and will ensure that they are kept informed about the support that is available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They would also gather ideas and feedback and share it with the wider Families Programme Team. An RNLI spokesperson said: “You will have the opportunity to use your excellent interpersonal skills when you meet RNLI volunteers, staff and their families.

"To carry out this role confidently you will need good communication skills and the ability to develop relationships of trust with volunteers and their families.

"You will also need an understanding of what it means to be a member of the lifeboat station community.”

Go to tinyurl.com/4cmzy9k8 to find out more about the volunteer role (deadline for applying is Sunday, October 19).