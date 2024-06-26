Ruck Engineering continues 20-year association with Great Yorkshire Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruck Engineering is proud to continue its more than two-decade-long association with the Great Yorkshire Show as a trade exhibitor.

Since its founding in 1978, the Darlington-headquartered business has grown to become the North East’s leading supplier of industrial cleaning equipment, and the iconic four-day event, one of the biggest in Britain’s farming calendar, presents an unparalleled platform for showcasing its extensive range.

The 2024 show enables Ruck Engineering to connect with key audiences across sectors such as agriculture, as well as the estimated 120,000 visitors.

Ruck Engineering, which recently launched a cutting-edge range of zero-emission pressure washers, will have a team of experts available to demonstrate equipment and answer any questions.

It is also thrilled to announce two exclusive deals for attendees of the 165th show at Harrogate, from July 9-12.

Show Exclusive Offer One: MAC Avant Mobile Hot Pressure Washer (Single phase) plus 50 litres chemical and two service visits (labour only). RRP £4,031, Show Special Price £3,250.

Show Exclusive Offer Two: Honda GX390 Cold Mobile Pressure Washer 15/250 plus 24-inch stainless steel Whirlaway. RRP £3,195, Show Special Price £2,750.

Visitors to the stand will have the chance to explore a wide array of high-performance machines and accessories, including:

Zero Emission Range : The complete Zero Emission lineup features the MAC Plantmaster Electric, MAC Revolution Electric, and MAC Elektra.

: The complete Zero Emission lineup features the MAC Plantmaster Electric, MAC Revolution Electric, and MAC Elektra. Diesel Range : Various models including the MAC Plantmaster, MAC Revolution, MAC Avant, MAC Aries, MAC Lux, MAC Drop Revolution, MAC Atom XL, MAC Laser, MAC FIX, and MAC Zeus.

: Various models including the MAC Plantmaster, MAC Revolution, MAC Avant, MAC Aries, MAC Lux, MAC Drop Revolution, MAC Atom XL, MAC Laser, MAC FIX, and MAC Zeus. Petrol Range : Models like the Honda GX 160 (12/150), Honda GX 200 (14/150), Honda GX 390 (15/250), and 24HP Loncin V-twin (41/200).

: Models like the Honda GX 160 (12/150), Honda GX 200 (14/150), Honda GX 390 (15/250), and 24HP Loncin V-twin (41/200). Surface Cleaners : The 20" Whirlaway and 24" Whirlaway surface cleaners in stainless steel.

: The 20" Whirlaway and 24" Whirlaway surface cleaners in stainless steel. Sweepers and Scrubbers: A selection of scrubber driers such as the MAC SW70RB, MAC SW70B, MAC SD365, MAC SD610, and MAC SD700 Diablo.

Tom Greenwood, Sales Director of Ruck Engineering, commented: "The Great Yorkshire Show has always been a cornerstone event for Ruck Engineering. For more than 20 years, it has provided us a unique opportunity to engage with our core markets, including agriculture, food and drink, and transport.

“It’s not just about showcasing our latest innovations but reconnecting with loyal customers and forging new relationships. It’s become an essential event on our calendar."