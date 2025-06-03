Businesses in Bridlington have joined the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign. Photo: Google Maps

Businesses in Bridlington are providing discreet locations for individuals experiencing domestic abuse, feeling unsafe, or seeking refuge and support.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots and HSBC bank have signed up to the scheme, part of the UK SAYS NO MORE campaign, which aims to provide accessible and confidential support for those experiencing domestic abuse.

The initiative, supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, provides designated private areas within businesses, pharmacies, banks, and community organisations where individuals can contact helplines, support services, or loved ones without fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to physical locations, online safe spaces, hosted on organisations’ websites, provide discreet digital support for individuals experiencing domestic abuse.

These platforms offer guidance on seeking help without leaving a digital footprint, links to support services for immediate assistance, and information on safety planning and legal rights.

This initiative is running alongside the existing Ask for Angela initiative, which enables individuals who feel unsafe, threatened, or vulnerable to discreetly seek assistance by asking bar or venue staff for “Angela”.

Trained personnel can then intervene by helping the individual leave discreetly, calling a taxi, or alerting authorities if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lyn Healing, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Protection, stated: “We all have a role to play in supporting victims of domestic abuse and preventing violence against women and girls.

"It’s fantastic to see local businesses participate in this vital initiative, and we encourage more organisations to sign up to create their own safe spaces.”

Safe spaces in the East Riding can be found at the official UK SAYS NO MORE Safe Spaces directory at https://uksaysnomore.org/safespaces/