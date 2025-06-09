Sam Waddington collects his award. Image courtesy of Robling Photography

An inspirational trauma survivor from Bridlington has emerged victorious from the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Sam Waddington won the Volunteer of The Year category at a glittering ceremony that recognised greatness, talent and dedication across the county.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “When a devastating motorbike crash left Sam Waddington a below-knee amputee in 2013, he felt alone and vulnerable.

"Ten years later, he became a peer support volunteer for Day One Trauma Support, offering emotional support to others facing the long, complex, and daunting recovery journey.

"By listening and sharing his story, Sam gives others hope. Since April, he has provided over 1,500 minutes of one-to-one support at Leeds General Infirmary and over the phone from his home in Bridlington.

"Sam is known for his empathy, calm presence, and ability to make people feel seen and understood during their toughest moments.”

The spokesperson added: “The room was alive with talent, dedication and genuine love for the people and communities that make this county so special. You could feel it in every cheer, every tear, and every story shared.

“Yorkshire, you really did shine. Huge congratulations to all our nominees – each of you truly represents the spirit of the Yorkshire Choice Awards!”

In September, he embarked on a 96-mile hike in the Highlands with fellow amputee and volunteer Henry Morris of Burnley, raising more than £2,500 for Day One. In December, Sam and Henry received the Volunteer Champion Award from Day One and were part of a hospital volunteer team to win the Outstanding Contribution Award. After winning that accolade, Sam said: “I want to thank everyone who has been on my journey so far, and especially everyone who voted for me for this award. There were so many worthy nominees in the category and I feel so proud and humbled that I was even up for it.

"To come home with the award is amazing. Day One means a lot to me. I’ve come through a major trauma myself and feel helping other people come through that is something I

have to do. If anybody’s journey can be made better because of me and my experiences, then it is all worth it and is exactly why I do what I do. Here’s to another year of helping people rebuild their lives.

“I’m proud to be a volunteer. I’ve noticed people’s faces light up when they realise I’m an amputee because I’ve walked in normally, with a smile on my face and I look healthy. Volunteering has helped me too – I never really spoke about it, but I did struggle mentally as well as physically. We help people see that life goes on and can be better.”