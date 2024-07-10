Scampston Hall hosts annual Classic Car Rally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Classic Car Rally is set to take place at the picturesque Scampston Hall on Sunday, July 14. Car enthusiasts and families alike are invited to join this celebration of automotive history, featuring a stunning array of classic cars from different eras.

The event promises a delightful day out with an impressive display of meticulously restored and maintained vintage vehicles. Attendees will have the opportunity to admire a variety of makes and models. Whether you're a dedicated car enthusiast or simply looking for a pleasant day in the beautiful surroundings of Scampston Hall, this event offers something for everyone. The event is included in usual garden admission, with no additional fee – the gardens, grounds and Hall are open as usual with the classic cars as a wonderful added bonus during the day.

Highlights of the Classic Car Rally include:

Exhibition of Classic Cars: A diverse collection of classic cars will be on display, offering a unique glimpse into automotive history.

Live Music and Entertainment: Enjoy live performances from the Malton White Star Band throughout the day.

Family-Friendly Activities: Fun activities for children, ensuring a great day out for the whole family.

Awards and Prizes: Recognizing the best-preserved and most beautifully restored vehicles.

Classic cars at Scampston Hall

Gates open at 10am, with last admission at 4pm and gates closing at 5pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at scampston.co.uk

Scampston Hall, with its stunning gardens and historic architecture, provides the perfect backdrop for this classic car showcase. Don't miss this opportunity to step back in time and enjoy a day filled with nostalgia, beauty, and fun.

Admission is £10.50 (Adults), £6.50 (Children aged 5-15), Free (Children under 5).

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.scampston.co.uk or contact the event organizers at [email protected].