Scarborough cafe backs London marathon fundraiser

Tony Robinson OBE has raised over £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his five young friends.

He says "Over a third of the money has been raised by the customers of The Grind/Explore Indie on St Thomas Street" and there have been donations from all my favourite cafes that I go to every week after after my training runs.

These include The Teapot, The Chalet Cafe, St Nicholas Cafe and Spa Cliff Lift Cafe. Robinson, 72, is running his fifth and last marathon at the London Marathon on April 27 and says his aim is "To beat the sweeper truck".

Although this is Robinson's last marathon, he will run his eleventh consecutive Great North Run on his 73rd birthday in September as part of this year's fundraising towards a Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at York Hospital for York and Scarborough patients and families.

Jenn and Tracie of YIB Ltd and The grind with Tony after one of his marathons.

He says, "I was worried that the wonderful people of Scarborough who have contributed so much to fundraising for my runs for Macmillan wouldn't be able to afford any more this year. But thanks to Tracie, Lyndsey and Jenn at Yorkshire in Business and The Grind, we're on target to make it a record year for this fabulous cause. Thanks, everyone."