Scarborough Camera Club on the hunt for new members
Passionate about photography? Scarborough Camera club is looking for new members!
Scarborough Camera Club normally meets at Newby & Scalby Community Hub from October to March every year.
We welcome photographers of all abilities to the meetings, which consist of presentations, internal competitions, competitions with other local camera groups and practical sessions.
Visitors are most welcome to attend any of our future meetings at Newby & Scalby Community Hub 445b Scalby Road, Scarborough
The first meeting is Wednesday October 1 and is a welcome evening. Please arrive about 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start of the meeting. More information here https://www.scarboroughcameraclub.co.uk/