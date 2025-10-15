Scarborough care home becomes first in the world to join Freemasons' new ‘Masonic Aware’ scheme

A Scarborough care home has become the first in the world to officially join the Freemasons’ new ‘Masonic Aware’ initiative.

Cayton View Care Home, located in Eastfield, part of Cromwell Care, welcomed around 30 members of the Freemasons of Yorkshire, North and East Ridings last week, including Provincial Grand Master Dr David Chambers, for a special ceremony to mark the occasion. The visit included speeches, refreshments, and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

The new partnership aims to ensure Freemasons and their families who move into care are recognised, supported, and connected to the organisation if they wish to be. Ahead of the visit, all Cayton View team members completed training on the values and history of Freemasonry, equipping them to deliver tailored care to those with Masonic links.

Leah Moon, General Manager at Cayton View, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with the Freemasons. They are an incredible organisation that does fantastic work for the communities they're involved in, and we are very excited to welcome their members."

Cayton View Manager Leah Moon with Provincial Grand Master, Dr, David Chambers

During the visit, guests were given a full tour of the home’s purpose-built facilities, which include a cinema, café, hair salon, and spacious en-suite bedrooms.

In a letter of thanks following the visit, the Freemasons described Cayton View as “a stunning facility” and praised the team for their warm welcome. One attendee said they had “never seen a care home like it before”.

Dr David Chambers added: “We would like to thank Cayton View for becoming the very first Masonic Aware care home and are very much looking forward to expanding this initiative.”

As part of the scheme, every new resident at Cayton View will be asked if they have any connection to the Freemasons. Where a link is identified, and the resident wants to maintain it, the care home will help facilitate that relationship through a dedicated point of contact provided by the Masonic Province.

The Freemasons’ Masonic Aware programme is based on the organisation’s four core values - Integrity, Friendship, Respect and Service - and aims to provide continuity, companionship and practical support for Freemasons and their families during life transitions.

Cayton View is now being used as the model for other care homes looking to join the scheme.

For more information on Cayton View Care Home, click here: https://caytonview.co.uk/.