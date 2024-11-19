Scarborough care manager wins ‘Registered Manager Award’ at Yorkshire and Humberside Great British Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leonne Ridsdale, manager of Rowan House, a specialist residential care home in Scarborough, has been awarded the ‘Registered Manager Award’ at the Yorkshire and Humberside Great British Care Awards.

This award celebrates Leonne’s leadership and commitment to supporting adults with complex needs and highlights her work at Rowan House as a key part of Milewood’s care network. Following this regional win, Leonne will represent Yorkshire and Humberside at the national finals in Birmingham.

Rowan House, part of Milewood Healthcare, provides residential care for adults with a range of complex needs. Leonne, who has more than seven years of experience in health and social care, oversees the daily operations and staff management at Rowan House, ensuring compliance with care standards and fostering a safe, inclusive environment where residents can engage meaningfully with their community. Her work includes implementing person-centred care plans that promote resident choice, independence, and community involvement.

Leonne said: “I am passionate about enhancing the lives of our residents here at Rowan House. Working with adults with complex needs, my goal is to create an environment where they feel secure and respected while encouraging them to live as independently as possible. This award recognises the commitment of the whole team at Rowan House.”

Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, commented: “Leonne’s leadership at Rowan House exemplifies the standards of quality and care we strive for across all our services. This award is a fitting recognition of her dedication.”

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector in the UK, recognising professionals who make a meaningful difference in their communities.