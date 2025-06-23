Scarborough charity golf day raises nearly £3k

By Steve Schmuck
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST

The Glen Salt Memorial Golf Day took place at Scarborough South Cliff Golf Club last Friday (June 20) with over 80 players taking part in the annual event.

This year’s chosen charity is Prostate Cancer UK and a fantastic total of £2770 was raised for the charity on the day.

The event, now in its 22nd year, has been organised each year by Glen’s brother, Craig Salt, who has himself recently had a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Craig said “I would like to thank South Cliff Golf Club, the players that took part along with all the sponsors that contributed to the total of £2770, which is the most we have ever raised on one of our golf days”.

