Scarborough charity the Animal Hostel Trust appeals for clothing for rummage sale
The charity is appealing for donations of clothing, books and bric-a-brac to help raise much needed funds for the organisation.
Items may be taken to the Animal Hostel Trust shop at 91 Falsgrave Road during its opening hours - Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm.
The Animal Hostel Trust is a small, local animal rescue charity which takes in unwanted horses and finds safe, kind homes for them.
Rummage Sales raise money to look after horses in the charity’s care, and also helps local people with the cost of living crisis - there are always plenty of bargains for everyone – including sensibly priced clothes, toys, gifts, books and household items.
The Rummage Sale will take place on Saturday the November 30 at St James Church Hall, Seamer Road, Scarborough and is open from 2-4pm.
The sale promises something for all the family, with refreshments, children’s games and a tombola available to add to the fun.