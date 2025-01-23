Scarborough garden centre team member’s kindness benefits Filey cat rescue charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A kind hearted gesture by a team member at a Scarborough garden centre has benefitted a cat rescue and rehoming charity in Filey.

Sharon Flintham, catering assistant at Dean’s Garden Centre in Scarborough, was so touched by the dedication and love shown by the team at Filey Cat Rescue that she and her husband rehomed their first cat from the charity. Mrs Flintham also suggested them as a beneficiary of the garden centre’s Kindness Pot, which supports community initiatives.

Mrs Flintham. said: “Filey Cat Rescue helps cats across North and East Yorkshire and is always in need of support for food and veterinary costs. The Kindness Pot is an initiative at work whereby the team can recommend causes close to their hearts for financial support. Once we had rehomed our lovely cat, Marley, I put them forward for a Kindness Pot contribution, which was accepted without question.”

“Filey Cat Rescue’s founder, Tina Lewis, has a heart of gold and the donation was much appreciated to help the charity’s work in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming cats whilst educating the public about caring for cats.”

Tina Lewis and Sharon Flintham

The garden centre’s donation is the latest in a series of community-minded gestures that has included donating a Christmas tree to Seamer and Irton CP School, hosting a charity tombola and donating coats to children in need.

Filey Cat Rescue helps to educate the public via its website, social media channels and regular Open Days held at their Little Heroes Sanctuary during the summer months. The Sanctuary is currently home to over 40 rescue cats and kittens.

The charity also runs a shop in Mitford Street, Filey, to raise additional funds, where Mrs Flintham hopes to volunteer in the future.

Dean’s Scarborough is part of the Yorkshire Garden Centres (YGC) family of destination garden centres that includes Tong, Tingley, Otley, Bingley and Pennine Garden Centres plus Dean’s in York.