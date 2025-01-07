Scarborough garden centre team member’s tombola raises £280 for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising tombola organised by a team member at a Scarborough garden centre has raised £280 for a Yorkshire children’s charity.

Sarah Moore, retail assistant at Dean’s Garden Centre, Scarborough, organised the tombola to sell items donated by customers, team members and the garden centre to raise funds for the centre’s charity of the year, Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Mrs Moore said: “Our festive tombola was very well received by staff and customers alike and I’m delighted that we raised so much money. Thanks to everyone who donated and supported the tombola, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is £280 better off to help transform childhoods and improve the lives of disadvantaged children in Yorkshire."

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is the Charity of the Year of Yorkshire Garden Centres, which acquired Dean’s in Scarborough and York in March 2024. The group hopes to raise £20,000 through a series of fund-raising events like the festive tombola and collection boxes at the tills at each of its centres. The charity was established in 2022 and aims to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty, resulting in happier, healthier, and more independent children and young people.

Sarah Moore with her fundraising festive tombola at Dean’s Scarborough

The other members of the Yorkshire Garden Centres (YGC) family of destination garden centres with a compelling mixture of retail, food and play are Tong, Tingley, Otley and Bingley Garden Centres plus Dean’s in York.