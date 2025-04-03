Scarborough golf course named in England’s top 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A golf course on the edge of the North Yorkshire Moors has been named among England’s Top 100 best golf courses.

Ganton Golf Club in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, has claimed 10th spot in National Club Golfer magazine’s Top 100 Golf Courses England List for 2025, jumping up six places from its previous ranking.

Dan Murphy, chairman of NCG’s Top 100 rankings, said he was “absolutely delighted” to see Ganton moving back up the ranks: “You have those big skies, with the Yorkshire Wolds around you and the North Yorkshire Moors in the distance and the coast at Scarborough just a few miles to the East.

“You have that wonderful turf, the incredible bunkering with that trademark yellow sand, the huge greens. It is just so good and it is a deserved return to the top 10.”

Founded in 1891, the remote Yorkshire venue has played host to a number of notable tournaments throughout its history; the Senior Amateur, Brabazon Trophy, and the Ryder Cup, when the great Ben Hogan captained team USA to a 7-5 victory in 1949.

Sitting 10 miles inland of the seaside resort, the tangible links feature springy turf, dense gorse bushes, and successive holes played in the same direction on only two occasions, contributing to the course being a ball-striker’s paradise, according to National Club Golfer.

The club’s accolade of 10th best in England - and the best in Yorkshire - is something that resonated with NCG’s Golf Podcast host, Steve Caroll: "It is remarkable, actually, to live so close - just a half-hour drive for me - to one of the premier courses in England, not only for its quality but also for its history. It is an amazing place, and it is always a fantastic day out."