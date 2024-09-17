Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Monday 16 September the Seaside Heritage Network announced its annual Top Ten Bucket and Spade List of favourite seaside places and experiences. Thousands of people submitted online votes over the summer and Scarborough's Grand Hotel came in at number 9 in the national competition.

Voters could choose from a short list of twenty classic seaside attractions that included Blackpool Rock and saucy seaside postcards as well as key heritage buildings. The point was to demonstrate how much people cherish the things that make our British seaside so special.

As one voter said of the Grand Hotel; 'Every beach photo of Scarborough has this building in the background. A stunning building and inside it has a stairway like something off the Titanic. Such impressive architecture and interesting as well.'

The Seaside Heritage Network was originally created under the auspices of the Scarborough Museums Trust back in 2015 but was unable to continue after its grant period came to an end. In 2022 a group of volunteers working in the field decided to restart the network with a mission to celebrate the best of Britian's resort history. They created the Bucket and Spade List as a way to highlight the range of fantastic attractions around our coastaline and asked for nominations for the short list.

The Bucket and Spade Top Ten was announced at the Plaza Cinema, Weston-super-Mare

Last year, Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens were voted into seventh place.

The top three winners this year were New Palace and Adventureland at New Brighton, Ventnor Paddling Pool on the Isle of Wight and the Grand Pier at Weston-super-Mare.

Dr Kathryn Ferry, a founder member of the Seaside Heritage Network, stressed how important it was to see people and communities getting behind the vote: ‘Our winners this year are not the usual suspects but that is a timely reminder that seaside heritage is not always grand or obvious.

"These are attractions that make their location unique, they are distinctive things that are highly valued by residents and visitors alike; it’s for that reason thousands of people took the time to register their choice.'

Voters placed the Grand Hotel 9th in the national seaside awards

'Several themes came out in the comments from voters and the sense of continuity these places and experiences provide was key. People have a great nostalgia for the things they enjoyed in childhood and they are grateful for the opportunity to pass that on to the next generation.

"We firmly believe that embracing the power of seaside heritage to connect with people anew can help coastal places blighted by social and economic problems. It’s brilliant to have such a varied and cherished Top Ten.’

The Grand Hotel's place in the Top Ten proves how important locals and visitors consider it to the Scarborough skyline.

Another voter said that 'it has a genuine magnificence I've never seen elsewhere.'

The Seaside Heritage Network will be inviting nominations for the 2025 Bucket and Spade List next Spring so get thinking now about which Scarborough attraction would be a worthy entrant for next year!