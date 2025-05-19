Scarborough Greens thank voters and pledge to build fairer politics amid national shifts

The Scarborough and Whitby Green Party has expressed its sincere thanks to voters across Scarborough following the recent elections to the newly formed Town Council. Submitted on behalf of the Green Party.

Green candidates received over a quarter of all votes cast — making the Greens the second most supported party across the town.

With 26% of the overall vote share, the Green Party placed ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives in total voter support. In wards such as Weaponness & Ramshill, Falsgrave & Stepney, and Woodlands, Green candidates achieved strong fourth-place finishes, often just behind the winners and significantly ahead of traditional rivals.

Charlotte Bonner, election agent for the local Green Party, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to every person who voted Green this week. The results show that, even in the face of polarised and nationalised politics, there is still a strong local appetite for fairness, integrity, and community-focused politics. Every Green vote was a vote for practical action — for properly funded local services, affordable homes, clean air, and meaningful climate action. When people feel let down by politics as usual, Greens offer a real alternative grounded in fairness, tolerance and action.”

The Candidates For Falsgrave And Stepney at the election count the other week.

Nationally, the Green Party continues to grow, with over 850 councillors now representing communities across England and Wales. While Labour and the Conservatives saw declining support in many areas, the Greens made gains and breakthroughs — including in wards traditionally viewed as harder to win.

The local party says it now turns its attention to supporting grassroots campaigns, listening to residents, and preparing for future elections.

“We’re not just here to contest elections — we’re here to build a lasting movement for change in Scarborough and beyond.”

The next Green Party members’ meeting will take place at 7pm on Tuesday 20th May. Anyone interested in getting involved or learning more is warmly invited to attend.

For more information, please visit: https://scarborough.greenparty.org.uk