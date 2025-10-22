The winners of this year’s Celebration of Achievement were unveiled in an awards ceremony at Scarborough Spa, where the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s finest were congratulated and praised for their efforts.

Each year the trust publicly appeals to patients and their families to tell them about their local hero – the individual who has made a real difference to their hospital experience by creating a positive, enduring impression.

This year the award was presented jointly to two palliative care nurses who work at Scarborough Hospital.

The Patient Choice award gives the public the opportunity to tell the trust their stories and to say ‘thank you’ by recognising their outstanding care, treatment, and kindness, freely given when needed the most.

Andrew Bertram, interim chief executive, Rhys Standfield, palliative care educational lead, Christina Winkfield, palliative care nurse, and chief nurse Dawn Parkes.

Rhys Standfield, palliative care educational lead, and Christina Winkfield, palliative care nurse, cared for patient Tony Atkinson near the end of his life.

The pair were nominated for the award by Tony’s widow Alison.

Rhys took time every morning to talk with Tony, learning about him as a person and offered vital emotional support to all his family.

Christina was by Tony’s side on the last day, going above and beyond to ensure he was comfortable.

Their compassion extended even further, as before Tony died, the pair arranged for memorabilia to be sent to him from Leeds United Football Club (LUFC), who Tony had supported throughout his life.

Chief Nurse Dawn Parkes, who presented their award, explained: “The gesture brought enormous comfort to Tony’s loved ones. Their kindness and thoughtfulness embody the trust values in the most profound way.”

Alison Atkinson described the gifts had arrived too late, but the family were very grateful for the gesture.

She said: “My stepsons are all LUFC fans, so we were blown away by this huge act of kindness and thoughtfulness. It still makes the hairs stand up on my arms that Rhys and the team had gone to so much effort to make my husband’s end of life so special.

“A flag and scarf were placed on my husband’s coffin and Rhys and the team were thanked in the eulogy. I’m so pleased they won. It’s a beautiful legacy to my husband.”

Rhys said: “Christina and I would like to thank Alison for her nomination, it was incredibly kind of her. As a palliative care team at Scarborough Hospital, it was our honour to support Tony and those closest to him, working closely with our colleagues on Juniper Ward.

“Together, we wanted to make sure that even in the hardest of times, there were still moments of comfort and connection. The thoughtful gesture from LUFC brought a real spark of positivity for Tony and his family, something we hope continues to bring comfort as they move forward in life without him. We know he will be sorely missed by all.”