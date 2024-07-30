Scarborough Lions announce which 12 groups have landed awards from its 5K project
The 12 recipients of awards were Springhead School, Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group, Coastline Sight and Hearing, Newby And Scalby Primary school, Cayton Primary School, Northstead Community Pre School, Derwent Valley Bridge Community library, Gallows Close Centre, 49th Eastfield Scout Group, Closer Communities, Lindhead School, and Scarborough Disability Action Group.
Details are on the Scarborough Lions Facebook page about what the awards were used for.
This will hopefully be a yearly event.
Lion David says it was so well supported. The fundraising we do throughout the year can benefit our community. The Scarborough Lions wish to thank everyone who supported us."
